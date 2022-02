A 20-year-old Albanian, wanted for taking part in the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kambanos on Feb. 1, is being taken to the Greek-Albanian border to be surrendered to Greek authorities, his Greek lawyer has confirmed to Kathimerini.

His lawyer had earlier confirmed to Kathimerini the impending transfer.

The suspect had fled to Albania immediately following the murder.

Earlier Thursday, three more suspects were remanded.