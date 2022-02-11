NEWS

Man found dead with apparent gunshot wound inside Kalithea apartment

A 33-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in an apartment in the Athens district of Kalithea late Thursday, police say.

The victim’s mother had been trying to get in touch with her son since Thursday morning but received no answer. 

​​The lifeless body was discovered lying on a bed by a friend who had gone to visit the apartment. The friend allegedly reached the balcony to get into the mezzanine floor apartment by breaking the window.

Forensic experts found a .38-caliber bullet in the back of his skull. A gun was also found at the scene.

It is understood police are examining all possible theories as to his death.

