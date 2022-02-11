NEWS CORONAVIRUS

WHO chief scientist: Pandemic has not ended as more variants expected

who-chief-scientist-pandemic-has-not-ended-as-more-variants-expected
[Reuters]

The World Health Organization’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said on Friday that the world was not yet at the end of the Covid-19 pandemic as there would be more coronavirus variants.

“We have seen the virus evolve, mutate … so we know there will be more variants, more variants of concern, so we are not at the end of the pandemic,” Swaminathan told reporters in South Africa, where she was visiting vaccine manufacturing facilities with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. [Reuters]

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Florion Goga/REUTERS]
NEWS

Erdogan tests negative for virus, to end isolation

[AP Photo]
NEWS

Daily coronavirus death toll remains high with a further 93 fatalities

A fruit vendor selling his goods, stands outside the busy Monastiraki Metro station in Athens, Greece, Wednesday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
CORONAVIRUS

Final measures to be lifted in March 

[SOOC]
NEWS

Covid-19 deaths ease to 87, with 19,618 new cases

[Reuters/ Fabrizio Bensch]
NEWS

WHO: Global Covid-19 case counts decline 17% in latest week

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Mandatory tests for health workers without boosters