20-year-old-suspect-given-time-to-prepare-defense

A 20-year-old Albanian charged in connection with the brutal killing of 19-year-old Alkis Kambanos appeared before an examining magistrate in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Friday and has been given time to prepare his defense.

He will remain in detention until his deposition on Monday.

The suspect, who had fled to Albania immediately following the murder at night on February 1, was on Thursday extradited to the Greek authorities.

Reports say the suspect claims he was not directly involved in the murder.

Kambanos was fatally stabbed and severely beaten by a large group of assailants in an attack connected to football fan rivalry.