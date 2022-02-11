Dendias holds telephone conversation with Armenia counterpart
Greek Foreign Minister held a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, the ministry said in a tweet Friday.
According to the post, the two ministers discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation between Greece and Armenia as they celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations.
They also focused on developments in the Caucasus and Eastern Mediterranean regions.
FM @NikosDendias held a warm phone conversation w/ #Armenia FM @AraratMirzoyan. Discussion focused on:
🔹long-standing friendship uniting 🇬🇷&🇦🇲 as they celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations
🔹boosting bilateral coop
🔹dvpts in the #Caucasus & #EasternMediterranean regions pic.twitter.com/ckWArCYoFZ
— Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) February 11, 2022