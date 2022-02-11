NEWS

Dendias holds telephone conversation with Armenia counterpart

dendias-holds-telephone-conversation-with-armenia-counterpart
[Darko Bandic/AP]

Greek Foreign Minister held a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, the ministry said in a tweet Friday.

According to the post, the two ministers discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation between Greece and Armenia as they celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations.

They also focused on developments in the Caucasus and Eastern Mediterranean regions.

Diplomacy
