arrests-following-dmt-bust-in-athens

The Hellenic Police arrested three people on Monday on suspicion of producting and distributing of the illegal narcotic Dimethyltryptamine, it announced on Friday. According to the statement, two women, aged 31 and 28, and a 48-year-old man are all suspects in the case. They are accused of producing the drug in an apartment in the Athens neighbourhood of Vyronas.

“The 31-year-old was arrested in the process of delivering, on behalf of the other defendants, 21 packages destined for several countries, containing 26 vials of liquid (with a total weight of 910 grams) in which Dimethyltryptamine was detected,” stated the official Hellenic Police release.

“The investigation established that the defendants had created a workshop to produce Dimethyltryptamine in a house in Vyronas. They would package and distribute the drug, using mail delivery systems, to several countries under the cover of “beauty elixirs”,” it concluded.