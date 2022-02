A fire broke out in a carpentry shop in the port city of Piraeus on Friday. According to information from the Hellenic Fire Service, the fire does not pose a risk to nearby buildings. There are currently 9 firefighters and 3 vehicles operating on the scene.

The fire has created significant congestion in the Piraeus street network with traffic police having closed off parts of both Eleftheriou Venizelou Street and Grigoriou Lampraki Street.