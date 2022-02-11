prosecutor-orders-investigation-into-judiciary-leaks-in-murder-case

The First Instance Prosecutor’s Office of Thessaloniki has ordered an investigation on Friday over the leak of judicial evidence (both pre-hearing inquiries and suspect hearings) in the murder case of Alkis Kampanos in Thessaloniki on February 1. The head of the Prosecutor’s Office has asked the investigating magistrate to determine whether there any instances of criminal violations of judicial confidentiality.

Specifically, according to information available to Kathimerini, the magistrate will investigate the leak of the testimonies of Kampanos’ friends who were also injured in the attack, the hearing of the 22-year-old suspect who was the first to be arrested, and several messages that were exchanged between people involved in the case.

Alkis Kampanos and his friends were attacked late last Monday by a large group of assailants in an attack connected to football fan rivalry. 19-year-old Kampanos was stabbed and severely beaten, while two of his friends were injured.