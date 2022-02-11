NEWS

Minister announces repair work on Corinth Canal to begin next week

minister-announces-repair-work-on-corinth-canal-to-begin-next-week
[AMNA]

The contract for restoration works on the Corinth Canal will be tabled in Parliament on Monday, Deputy Environment and Energy Minister Nikos Tagaras said on Friday, and is expected to be approved soon after.

Parliamentary approval is necessary as the cost is budgeted at 30 million euros, up from an original assessment of 10 million euros as Tagaras noted. Work by Aktor is scheduled to begin this coming week as well, after the expected approval.

Work to restore ship passage had been originally expected to start in January 2022. [AMNA]

[Florion Goga/REUTERS]
