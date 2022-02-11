authorities-announce-92-covid-19-related-deaths-on-friday

The daily briefing by Greek health authorities announced 92 Covid-19 related deaths on Friday as well as 17,656 new cases of the virus. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 512 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units across Greece.

The new cases of the virus were identified from a total of 394,084 tests over the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 4.48%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, recorded 4,915 new cases and the northern port city of Thessaloniki reported 2,112.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 24,609, from a total of 2,146,798 cases.