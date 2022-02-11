3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Kos

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck the island of Kos in the east Aegean on Friday evening according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre’s first estimation was a 4.0-magnitude quake.

The epicenter of the earthquake was identified approximately 30 kilometers north of the island, near the Turkish coastline, and at a depth of 49 kilometers.

So far there have no reports of injuries or damaged buildings.