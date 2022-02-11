NEWS

3.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Kos

3-9-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-kos
[EMSC]

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck the island of Kos in the east Aegean on Friday evening according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre’s first estimation was a 4.0-magnitude quake.

The epicenter of the earthquake was identified approximately 30 kilometers north of the island, near the Turkish coastline, and at a depth of 49 kilometers.

So far there have no reports of injuries or damaged buildings.

Earthquake
READ MORE
magnitude-5-1-earthquake-shakes-cyprus-no-damage-reported
NEWS

Magnitude-5.1 earthquake shakes Cyprus; no damage reported

[InTime News- Archive Photo]
NEWS

Florina schools and university to remain closed until Friday

5-4-magnitude-tremor-occurred-in-especially-active-area-expert-says
NEWS

5.4-magnitude tremor occurred in especially active area, expert says

earthquake-registered-near-mt-athos-felt-in-attica
NEWS

Earthquake registered near Mt Athos, felt in Attica

mild-quake-rattles-lakonia-and-messinia
NEWS

Mild quake rattles Lakonia and Messinia

[InTime News]
NEWS

Strong earthquake shakes Cyprus, Turkey, no damage reported