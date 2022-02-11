president-visits-demokritos-to-celebrate-women-in-science

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou visited the National Center of Scientific Research ‘Demokritos’ on Friday to celebrate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The President spoke of the importance of supporting women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) which have traditionally been considered a male domain.

“The strong participation of women in these fields will decisively contribute to the growth of our economy and the advancement of our society, while helping us face the great challenges of our time,” said the President, adding that “We must support them in their capacity of promoting natural sciences, to eliminate all those hindering them from assuming positions of responsibility, and to encourage young girls to achieve their dreams.”