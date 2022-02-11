state-department-states-that-sovereignty-of-greek-islands-is-unquestionable

A representative of the United States State Department has stated on Friday that there is no question of Greek sovereignty over its islands in the East Aegean. This was the response given when asked to comment on the proclamation by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday that unless Greece demilitarized the islands in question, their sovereignty could be questioned.

“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and protected. The sovereignty of Greece over these islands is not in question,” they said.

On Thursday, Cavusoglu reiterated on Thursday Turkey’s call on Greece to demilitarize the islands. He said that Turkey had sent a letter to the United Nations condemning the alleged violations of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne and the 1947 Treaty of Paris.

“If Greece does not change its position, then the sovereignty of these islands is debatable,” he added.

Greece rejected on Thursday Turkey’s latest demand to demilitarize its islands, saying they “go beyond simple logic.” [With information from AMNA]