NEWS

Prosecutor opens inquiry into Kambanos murder testimonies leak

prosecutor-opens-inquiry-into-kambanos-murder-testimonies-leak

The First Instance Prosecutor’s Office of Thessaloniki has ordered an investigation into the leak of judicial evidence (both pre-hearing inquiries and suspect hearings) in the murder case of Alkis Kambanos in the northern port city on February 1.

The head of the Prosecutor’s Office has asked the investigating magistrate to determine whether there were any instances of criminal violations of judicial confidentiality.

Kathimerini has learned the magistrate will investigate the leak of the testimonies of Kambanos’ friends who were also injured in the attack.

Crime Soccer
READ MORE
police-raids-more-soccer-fan-clubs-three-arrested
NEWS

Police raids more soccer fan clubs, three arrested

[InTime News]
NEWS

Suspect in Kambanos murder plans to surrender, lawyer says

File photo.
NEWS

20-year-old assaulted in latest case of fan violence

culprits-break-the-hooligan-omerta
NEWS

Culprits break the hooligan omerta

[AP]
NEWS

Greece steps up measures to fight hooliganism after killing of soccer fan

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police compile ‘black list’ of hooligans