prosecutor-opens-inquiry-into-kambanos-murder-testimonies-leak

The First Instance Prosecutor’s Office of Thessaloniki has ordered an investigation into the leak of judicial evidence (both pre-hearing inquiries and suspect hearings) in the murder case of Alkis Kambanos in the northern port city on February 1.

The head of the Prosecutor’s Office has asked the investigating magistrate to determine whether there were any instances of criminal violations of judicial confidentiality.

Kathimerini has learned the magistrate will investigate the leak of the testimonies of Kambanos’ friends who were also injured in the attack.