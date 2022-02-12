NEWS

Police raids more soccer fan clubs, three arrested

Three people were arrested during police raids in 21 various soccer fan clubs in the region of Attica on Friday, authorities said Saturday.

During the raids in three venues, officers found and confiscated baseball bats, poles, smoke bombs, crackers and iron fists, and arersted three people believed to be in charge of the clubs. All three were led before a prosecutor on Friday.

Police checks also found that 12 of the 21 venues operated without a license. Authorities were continuing their raids on Saturday.

Crime Soccer
