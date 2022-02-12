NEWS

Covid-19: 16,442 new infections, fewer deaths

[AP]

The daily bulletin by Greek health authorities showed 66 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, versus 92 the previous day, as well as 16,442 new cases – a drop from 17,656 on Friday.

Data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) showed there are currently 507 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units across Greece, compared with 512 the day before.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 24,679, from a total of 2,163,240 cases.

[Stelios Volitakis/Intime News]
