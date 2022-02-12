SNF to pay for new children’s hospital

The Greek Parliament last week approved a donation of 160 million euros by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) for the construction of a university pediatric hospital in Thessaloniki.

The deal was approved with the votes of the ruling conservatives, the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) and the populist right Greek Solution.

The hospital, which will operate as a legal entity under private law, will have 243 beds, including 33 ICU positions and 46 emergency room/one-day hospitalization beds. According to the schedule, it will be ready by the end of 2025.

The SNF will shoulder the cost of the studies, the construction of the facilities, as well as the medical and other equipment, and will undertake the free training of the medical staff in the use of the medical equipment. The Greek state will provide the land on which the hospital will be built and the staff.

The hospital will feature a Mental Health Center for Children and Adolescents with 20 beds and accommodate university research laboratories, amphitheaters and teaching spaces. Pediatric and pediatric surgery clinics that already operate in various hospitals in Thessaloniki will be transferred to the new facility.