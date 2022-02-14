greece-seeking-ways-to-counter-turkish-drones

Turkey’s development of a homegrown drone industry and its active deployment of such aircraft in the Aegean Sea are a cause of concern for Greece’s armed forces, which are seeking ways to counter their presence.

In the past few years, Greek military and civilian officials have had extensive talks with two Israeli firms for the procurement of anti-drone electronic warfare systems. While Turkey has so far used drones for patrolling and data collection, officers are well aware of other possible uses, including missile attacks.

Adding to the concern is Turkey’s intention to deploy, in the not-too-distant future, unmanned surface and underwater vessels that will add another threat.

On the occasion of the upcoming visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Greek officials will also discuss cooperation in research and development on anti-drone systems.