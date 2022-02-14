greek-highways-lack-speed-monitoring-cameras

Despite the relatively high number of fatalities on Greek roads, there are very few cameras monitoring speed.

In fact, Kathimerini has been told by the private operators of Greece’s main highways that, with the exception of Attiki Odos, the ring road connecting Athens to its airport, there is only one spot in the country’s highway network where cameras have been set up by traffic police to monitor speed and help impose fines for speeding.

That spot is the Artemisio tunnels on the Corinth-Tripoli highway in the Peloponnese.

There are also two cameras, one in each way, on the Athens-Corinth highway near Elefsina, just west of Athens. But those are not used to monitor speed but whether drivers are illegally making use of the hard shoulder.

The operators have cameras of their own that monitor traffic conditions and enable rapid response in case of accidents.