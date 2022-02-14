NEWS

Fifty faculties facing the ax

fifty-faculties-facing-the-ax

More than 50 departments out of a total of 430 at Greek universities will be abolished or merged as part of an  Education Ministry plan to improve higher education, Kathimerini understands. The results of the plan will be reflected in this year’s university entry exams’ selection forms. 

According to a ministry official, the main criteria to determine the future of the departments will include the number of students, the viability of the department (adequacy of teaching and support staff, infrastructure availability), the number of similar departments with overlaps, the graduation rate, the quality and international recognition of the research work produced, and the absorption of graduates by the labor market.

