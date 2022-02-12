arrested-parents-reveal-gruesome-murder-of-child

A man and a woman were arrested in Athens on Saturday for killing their 7-year-old child in January 2017 and hiding its body in the house, police sources said.

According to the case file, the crime occurred in the apartment the former couple shared in the district of Kypseli. The 33-year-old father, a Polish national, is said to have duck taped his son’s mouth for being noisy, which resulted in the child’s suffocation. The 29-year-old mother, who’s Greek, was present at the scene. In an attempt to hide the body, the two buried it in the rooftop.

When the owner of the apartment evicted the couple, the father put the child’s bones in a toolbox which he later hid in a sofa of the next apartment he rented in the same district. The couple later divorced.

Police sources said authorities received a tip about the boy’s disappearance and detained the parents late Friday night. The mother had initially claimed to others that her former husband had taken the child to Poland and disappeared, but during the interrogation they both confessed to the crime, the same sources said.

The couple also share an 8-year-old daughter. The two suspects will be led before a prosecutor on Monday.