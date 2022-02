A man was rushed to hospital after he was injured, possibly in a knife attack, in the early hours of Sunday morning in Heraklion, Crete. According to police information, the incident took place at approximately 4 a.m. in the city center and the man was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition.

There are currently no leads as to the identity of the attacker or the motive behind the incident and investigations are ongoing. [AMNA]