dendias-gifted-scale-model-of-belharra-frigate

A scale model of the Belharra Frigate was gifted to Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Sunday by the French Embassy in Greece and the French manufacturer, Naval Group.

“One more model for my collection, kindly sent to me by the French Embassy in Greece and Naval Group. A model of the Belharra Frigate that makes Greece mighty at sea,” said the minister in a statement released on social media on Sunday.

The agreement for the purchase of 18 Rafale fighter aircraft and three Belharra frigates from France were tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. [AMNA]