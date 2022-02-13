Coronavirus: 10,853 new cases, 72 deaths, 499 intubated

New cases of the coronavirus decreased, as usual, Sunday, because of significantly less testing, but deaths rose, while intubations continued to decline, authorities announced.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday was 10,853 from 16,442 the day before. There were also 72 deaths, up from 66 Saturday, and 499 patients on ventilators, down from 507 Saturday and 551 last Sunday.

A total of 212,564 diagnostic tests were administered over the latest 24-hour period, with positive cases at 5.1%.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, Athens, had the highest number of cases (2,944), followed by Thessaloniki (1,269).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,174,093 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 24,754 fatalities, 660 of which during the past week.