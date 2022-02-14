Athens urges Greek citizens to leave Ukraine ‘immediately,’ two ethnic Greeks killed near border

Amid mounting fears of a Russian military campaign against Ukraine, Greece has urged its citizens to leave the country “immediately.”

A statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Monday also advised Greek citizens not to travel to Ukraine.

It also urged those who have not left the country to register their details with the Greek embassy in Kyiv.

Ukraine on Monday called for a meeting with Russia within the next 48 hours over the escalating tensions on its border. Russia has denied any plans to invade Ukraine despite the build-up of some 100,000 soldiers on its borders.

Meanwhile, two ethnic Greeks were fatally shot and two others were seriously during an incident involving three Ukrainian soldiers in the village of Granitna, near the country’s eastern border, the ministry said in a separate statement on Monday.

The ministry said the incident took place after an argument over an “insignificant matter.” No more details were immediately available.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the families of the victims.

Diplomatic sources said Dendias has requested a telephone call with his Ukraine counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to stress the need to protect diaspora Greeks in the area.