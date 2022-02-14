pyatt-affirms-us-solidarity-with-greece-against-turkish-claims

American Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt on Monday affirmed US solidarity with Greece against Turkish claims disputing the country’s sovereignty over its eastern Aegean islands.

“As we discussed our shared goals for regional stability,” Pyatt tweeted after a meeting with Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the ministry in Athens, “I affirmed what Washington has made clear: The sovereignty of Greece over its islands is not in question.”

On Friday, Washington proceeded with a clear and a direct rejection of Ankara’s unfounded claims.

“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected and protected. The sovereignty of Greece over these islands is not in question,” said a US State Department spokesman a day after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu cited the treaties of Lausanne in 1923 and Paris in 1947 to state that sovereignty of these islands was conditional on Greece not militarizing them.

Greece has always dismissed these claims, responding that as long as there is a Turkish military threat to these islands they will not be demilitarized.

In the same tweet, the US envoy also said that the two sides underscored their “commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

On Sunday, the US said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, while reaffirming a pledge to defend “every inch” of NATO territory.