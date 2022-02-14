NEWS

PM chairs meeting on Ukraine crisis’ effects on natural gas supply

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday chaired a meeting focusing on the developments in Ukraine and the possible scenarios for ensuring the security of Greece’s natural gas supplies.

The meeting was attended by Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, State Ministers Giorgos Gerapetritis and Akis Skertsos, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister and government spokesperson Yiannis Economou, the head of the prime minister’s economic office Alexis Patelis, National Security Advisor Thanos Dokos, the president and CEO of PPC Giorgos Stassis, Public Gas Corporation of Greece CEO Konstantinos Xifaras, the president of Regulatory Authority for Energy Thanos Dagoumas and professor of Energy Economics and Operational Research at the National Technical University of Athens, Pantelis Kapros.

