Accountants, lawyers start work processing pension applications

A total of 458 state-certified accountants and lawyers will help process new retirement applications insured in Greece’s three major social insurance funds, e-EFKA announced on Monday.

The Electronic National Insurance Fund (e-EFKA) added that the entire process is carried out online, where retirees of IKA, OAEE and OGA can access the full list of available professionals who can assist them with their pension application. An appointment is then scheduled for an individual to bring all required pension documents. The service is free to pension applicants.

At least 500 such applications have been submitted so far, added e-EFKA, while the first new pensions are expected to be issued at the end of February.

The hiring of professionals from the public and private sectors aims to accelerate the processing of pension applications, which in Greece have amassed huge backlogs.

[AMNA]