parents-in-rhodes-sentenced-for-keeping-child-from-school

A 35-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were handed a suspended 14-month jail term and fined 3,000 euros each by a court in Rhodes for not sending their 8-year-old child to primary school due to the pandemic.

The two were convicted of violating the law on compulsory attendance at kindergarten, primary school and high school.

They testified that due the mandatory use of a mask, rapid tests and the vaccine against Covid-19, they did not send the child to school. The couple also share a second child, aged 5, which is also not attending classes.

After their arrest, they promised to allow both children to return to class and stated they have already made the necessary arrangements with the school.