‘Greek PISA’ to launch in May

[AMNA]

Greece’s first-ever testing program aimed at evaluating whether schools are giving the country’s youngsters the education and skills they need on the way forward will be taking place in May.

Designed along similar lines to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s triannual Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), which evaluates 15-year-old students, the Greek version of PISA will take place annually and will test pupils in the last year of elementary and middle school.

May’s test is being carried out at the pilot level on a sample of 12,000 pupils from 600 schools, sitting exams in Modern Greek and mathematics.

