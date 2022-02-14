eleventh-suspect-in-kambanos-murder-case-detained-until-trial

A prosecutor and an investigative magistrate on Monday ordered the eleventh suspect in the murder case of Alkis Kambanos in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on February 1, to remain in jail until his trial.

The 20-year-old man had fled to Albania after the killing and handed himself to the Greek authorities a week later.

In his testimony before the investigative magistrate on Monday, the suspect denied his direct involvement in the murder, saying he had a “peripheral” role. He claimed to have arrived at the scene and chased the bigger of the three friends who were sitting with Kambanos outside an apartment building.

He reportedly also named the suspects who were holding the knives used to kill Kambanos and injure his friends.

Meanwhile, a 12th suspect arrested over the murder case, who turned himself in to the authorities on Monday, is expected to be led before the investigative magistrate on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old is believed to have been driving one of the cars (a Volkswagen Polo) involved in the fatal attack.

A total of 11 people are so far in custody over the murder.