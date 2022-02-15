Two suspects, including police officer, linked to suspected beating death

Two people, including a police officer, were being investigated on Tuesday in connection with the suspected killing of a man in the east Attica suburb of Menidi.

According to reports, the man was attacked on Sunday afternoon and died in an empty lot before paramedics were able to reach him. The two suspects were arrested the following day.

Reports have put the victim’s age at between 40 and 44 years old, while suggesting that he was a local with a history of drug abuse and a record for various minor criminal offences.

An announcement by the Hellenic Police confirmed that his body showed signs of extensive injuries consistent with a violent physical assault, with local media citing witnesses who said he was attacked by two or more residents after allegedly trying to burgle a home in the area.

A coroner is expected to determine whether the man’s death was caused by his injuries or was the result of some other underlying health problem.