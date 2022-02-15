rhodes-port-officials-seize-thousands-of-captagon-pills

Port authority officers in Rhodes found 44 plastic bags containing an estimated 88,880 Captagon (amphetamine) pills during a patrol on the seaside resort of Kiotari, on the eastern coast of the island, on Monday afternoon.

This was the second haul of amphetamine pills in two months, after a similar find in January. Captagon is known as the “jihadist’s drug” because of its use by ISIS fighters in Syria, where it is still thought to be illegally produced.

The drugs, emblazoned with swastika symbols, were handed over to the regional drug enforcement administration unit which examined the content and found that in 12 bags containing 13.2 kilos, some the pills were partly destroyed due to the influx of seawater. Another 4.6 kilos of pills contained in 27 bags had turned into a pulp due to the water, while five more bags were empty.

Rhodes’ main port authority is handling investigation.