kinal-to-greenlight-french-frigate-deal

Center-left ppposition party Movement for Change (KINAL) will vote in favor of the eight contracts making up a deal for the purchase of French frigates, Rafale fighter aircraft and submarine torpedoes, the head of the party’s parliamentary group Mihalis Katrinis said on Tuesday, during the plenary debate.

Greece has a legal right to defence and security, he said, but criticised the government’s handling of the armed forces’ armaments contracts, saying it should have asked for more in exchange.

[AMNA]