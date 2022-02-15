NEWS

Foreign Ministry summons Ukrainian envoy over ethnic Greek death, injuries

Greece’s Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to deliver a demarche requesting clarifications over the death of an ethnic Greek and the serious injury of two more in an incident involving Ukrainian soldiers in the country’s east near the front line of the conflict with pro-Russian separatist forces.

Ukrainian Ambassador Shutenko Sergii expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, stating that there was no political or ethnic motive behind the incident. He said that two Ukrainian citizens died, one of whom was an ethnic Greek, while two were seriously injured. 

Those responsible have been arrested and will be brought to justice, he added.

Greece issued an advisory urging its nationals to avoid travelling to Ukraine and calling on any Greeks there to leave “immediately” in the face of fears that Russia, which has massed forces near Ukraine’s borders, could soon invade.

