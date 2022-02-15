NEWS

Israeli President to visit Greece, Cyprus before trip to Ankara

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will visit Greece and Cyprus in the next two weeks before heading to Turkey for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Jerusalem Post reported on Tuesday.

“The trips are meant to assure Athens and Nicosia that a rapprochement with Ankara will not come at the expense of the close ties Israel has developed with them in recent years,” the report said.

Herzog’s one-day trip to Athens is planned for next Thursday, and his half-day trip to Cyprus is expected to take place the following week.

The paper said Herzog’s visit will be the first by an Israeli leader in more than a decade, following a period of tensions between the two countries. 
 
 
 

Diplomacy
