more-freedoms-likely-for-the-fully-vaccinated

With European member-states seeking to relax coronavirus measures by March, more freedoms for those who are fully vaccinated are set to be discussed on Wednesday by Health Minister Thanos Plevris and the committee of experts advising the government.

They will discuss a further relaxation of restrictions in catering and entertainment, an increase in capacities at sports facilities, conferences and on school trips, depending on the course of epidemiological indicators.

The experts will reportedly consider allowing standing customers in closed entertainment venues which they can access with the presentation of a vaccination certificate.

With regard to the Carnival, the committee of experts are reportedly opposed to parades as they are considered events of high transmission. However, they are expected to discuss the possibility of festive events involving dancing being held indoors only for the vaccinated.