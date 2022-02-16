Erdogan threatens ‘highest-level warning’ over Aegean islands

Turkey is prepared to issue “a warning at the highest level” if Greece does not change its position with regards to the demilitarization of the Aegean islands, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

“We will not be quiet about the military activities takin place in violation of [international] treaties on islands with a demilitarized status,” Erdogan told reporters on the presidential airplane on his way back from a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“It is an issue we have already brought up with the United Nations and we will keep bringing it up. Our minister has already warned them,” the Turkish president added, referring to comments made last week by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“I Greece continues along these lines, we will naturally issue this warning at the highest level; whatever it takes,” he added.

“The issue of the islands is always controversial. They may force us to bring it to the fore, to address these controversial issues. This is why our minister warned them at a lower level, so as not to force us to open a discussion on these issues,” said Erdogan.