Six Lesvos priests put on furlough for refusing Covid vaccine

Six priests have been placed on forced administrative leave on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Wednesday’s decision was taken by Metropolitan Bishop Iakovos, who ruled that they will be stripped of their ecclesiastical status and responsibilities until they agree to get vaccinated, in accordance with health safety mandates. The six clerics will, however, continue to get paid.

It comes after the bishop convened a meeting last Saturday with unvaccinated members of the island’s clergy, where they were briefed by medical experts on the need to protect themselves and others from the virus.

According to sources, there are around 30 clerics on the island who refuse to be vaccinated either because of health concerns or because it goes against their personal beliefs.

