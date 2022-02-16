french-ambassador-to-greece-praises-greek-french-strategic-partnership

The Ambassador of the French Republic to Greece Patrick Maisonnave hailed on Wednesday the ratification of Greece’s defense procurement legislation, which includes the French-manufactured Rafale fighter jets and Belharra frigates, stating that the Greek-French strategic partnership strengthens the collective security of Greece, France, Europe, and NATO.

“I am very glad that the Greek Parliament widely supported the procurement of cutting-edge French weapons systems for both its air and maritime defense. It is an impressive vote of confidence that lives up to the historic ties that unite our people,” said Maisonnave, adding that “we are proud to contribute to the modernization of the Greek armed forces and the strengthening of their interoperability with French forces.

The ambassador also praised the importance of the wider strategic partnership between the two countries, signed in September 2021.

“I am convinced that the security of our two countries, Europe, and NATO will significantly benefit from the signed Greek-French strategic partnership on defense and security collaboration,” he concluded.