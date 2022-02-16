Dendias, Huitfeldt discuss investments, shipping, green energy
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias who is visiting Oslo on Wednesday, discussed the promotion of the relations between Greece and Norway in areas of common interest including investments, shipping and green energy in a meeting with Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt.
The two officials also talked about collaboration within international organisationd and UNCLOS, developments in Eastern Europe and in Eastern Mediterranean, according to the Greek Foreign Ministry on Twitter.