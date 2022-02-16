NEWS

Dendias, Huitfeldt discuss investments, shipping, green energy

dendias-huitfeldt-discuss-investments-shipping-green-energy
[@GreeceMFA Twitter account]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias who is visiting Oslo on Wednesday, discussed the promotion of the relations between Greece and Norway in areas of common interest including investments, shipping and green energy in a meeting with Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt.

The two officials also talked about collaboration within international organisationd and UNCLOS, developments in Eastern Europe and in Eastern Mediterranean, according to the Greek Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

Diplomacy
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

French Ambassador to Greece praises Greek-French strategic partnership

[Tsafrir Abayov/AP]
NEWS

Israeli President to visit Greece, Cyprus before trip to Ankara

foreign-ministry-summons-ukrainian-envoy-over-ethnic-greek-death-injuries
NEWS

Foreign Ministry summons Ukrainian envoy over ethnic Greek death, injuries

A cross in memory of a Ukrainian soldier is placed in a field near the place he was killed on in 2018, at a front line position outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, on Monday. [Vadim Ghirda/AP]
NEWS

Government urges Greeks to leave Ukraine

Members of the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard, prepare to give a group of civilians a basic combat training in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. [Vadim Ghirda/AP]
NEWS

Greece says two expatriates killed in eastern Ukraine, urges all Greeks to leave ‘immediately’

[Intime News]
NEWS

Pyatt affirms US solidarity with Greece against Turkish claims