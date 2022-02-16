NEWS

Greece passes 25,000 Covid death milestone

greece-passes-25000-covid-death-milestone
[AP Photo]

Greek health authorities announced 19,509 new coronavirus cases and 82 virus-related deaths on Wednesday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 485 patients being treated in Intensive Care Units across Greece.

Wednesday’s toll has moved the total number of virus-related deaths in Greece since the start of the pandemic past the 25,000 milestone, with a total of 25,001 fatalities. The reported total of Covid-19 cases over the same period rose to 2,235,920.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
six-lesvos-priests-put-on-furlough-for-refusing-covid-vaccine
NEWS

Six Lesvos priests put on furlough for refusing Covid vaccine

[InTime News]
NEWS

More freedoms likely for the fully vaccinated

[AP]
NEWS

New coronavirus infections rise to 21,412

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police in Crete arrest third parent for keeping child out of school

[Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

Reinfection more likely with Omicron, expert says

[AP]
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases rise to 20,361