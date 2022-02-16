Greece passes 25,000 Covid death milestone

Greek health authorities announced 19,509 new coronavirus cases and 82 virus-related deaths on Wednesday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 485 patients being treated in Intensive Care Units across Greece.

Wednesday’s toll has moved the total number of virus-related deaths in Greece since the start of the pandemic past the 25,000 milestone, with a total of 25,001 fatalities. The reported total of Covid-19 cases over the same period rose to 2,235,920.