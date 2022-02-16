NEWS

Woman accused of forcing 14-year-old sister into prostitution

woman-accused-of-forcing-14-year-old-sister-into-prostitution

A 19-year-old woman from the region of Messinia was accused by her father of forcing her 14-year-old sister into prostitution on Wednesday, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

The teenage girl was found locked in a shed by her parents and was scheduled to have sex five different men that day, with her sister reportedly being paid 20 euros for every “client.”

The girl told investigating police officers that her sister, along with a male accomplice, also allegedly provided drugs to the underage girl before meet-ups, something her sister is reported to have confirmed.

According to the report, this was not the first time that the girl’s parents discover that their older daughter was abusing her younger sister.

Crime
[InTime News]
prosecutor-expedites-probe-of-fatal-hooligan-attack
[Intime News]
rhodes-port-officials-seize-thousands-of-captagon-pills
File photo.
