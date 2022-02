A 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea on Wednesday evening according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.

The epicenter of the earthquake was identified approximately 10 kilometers northwest of the island, and at a depth of 16.5 kilometers.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre’s first estimation was a 3.8-magnitude quake.

There were no reports of injuries or damaged buildings.