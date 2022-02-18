NEWS

Police units to be stationed on campuses this summer 

police-units-to-be-stationed-on-campuses-this-summer

Special police units will be established at Greece’s main universities this summer, according to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who recently met with the rectors of the University of Athens, National Technical University of Athens, Athens University of Economics and Business and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the four institutions where most lawlessness has been recorded.

For their part, the rectors appear to be looking for a solution that involves the university police operating in such a way as to result in the least possible tension with dissenting students and teachers.

The training of the 400 special guards who will staff these teams will be completed in May.

At the same time, one rector told Kathimerini that the university community is waiting for the decision of the Council of State, regarding an appeal against the ministerial decision to institute a university police force.

Education Crime
READ MORE
new-university-security-system-gets-to-work
NEWS

New university security system gets to work

vandals-smash-entrance-throw-paint-on-university-building
NEWS

Vandals smash entrance, throw paint on university building

anarchist-group-claims-responsibility-for-attack-on-university-professor
NEWS

Anarchist group claims responsibility for attack on university professor

athens-school-seriously-damaged-after-sit-in
NEWS

Athens school seriously damaged after sit-in

university-tensions-simmer-as-more-threats-directed-at-rectors
NEWS

University tensions simmer as more threats directed at rectors

university-police-force-training-starts-monday
NEWS

University police force training starts Monday