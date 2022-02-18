Police units to be stationed on campuses this summer 

Special police units will be established at Greece’s main universities this summer, according to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who recently met with the rectors of the University of Athens, National Technical University of Athens, Athens University of Economics and Business and Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the four institutions where most lawlessness has been recorded.

For their part, the rectors appear to be looking for a solution that involves the university police operating in such a way as to result in the least possible tension with dissenting students and teachers.

The training of the 400 special guards who will staff these teams will be completed in May.

At the same time, one rector told Kathimerini that the university community is waiting for the decision of the Council of State, regarding an appeal against the ministerial decision to institute a university police force.