Plevris: EU countries aiming to lift Covid restrictions by mid-March

All the countries at the EU Health Ministers Council meeting said that they aim to lift remaining restrictions to control the transmission of the coronavirus by mid-March, depending on the pressure facing individual countries’ health systems, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Thursday.

However, the minister, who announced four days ago that he had been infected with Covid-19, warned on Skai TV that “there is no end to the pandemic” and there should be no complacency from the public, as a resurgence of the pandemic is possible in autumn.

Regarding Wednesday’s decision to lift the restrictions in Greece, he said that the vaccination rate in the general population is over 81 percent.