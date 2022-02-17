athens-metro-extending-working-hours-as-of-march-4

Athens metro lines 2 and 3 will extend their working hours on Fridays and Saturdays as of March 4, when trains will run until 1.30 in the morning, the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) announced Thursday.

The last trains will depart from Syntagma station in all directions at 1.30 a.m. and from the terminal stations at the following hours:

-Doukissis Plakentias at 1.09 a.m.

-Nikea at 1.11 a.m.

-Anthoupoli at 1.14 a.m.

-Elliniko at 1.11 a.m.

-Airport at 11.32 p.m.

-Nikea to Airport at 11.01 p.m.

Between 00.20 and 1.30 a.m., trains will pass every 15 minutes, STASY said. Extended working hours on the tram will be restored around Easter.

[AMNA]