Tsipras, US envoy discuss Ukraine, bilateral relations, Turkey

[Intime News]

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras, discussed Greek-US relations, developments in Ukraine and the recent comments by Turkish officials with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt in a meeting on Thursday.

According to an announcement, the head of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance said his party’s supports every initative to promote peace in Ukraine, its territorial integrity and the country’s sovereignty, as well as the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

At the same time, Tsipras expressed his support for further promoting the Strategic Dialogue on Greek-US relations on a mutually beneficial basis, but expressed his party’s disagreement with the revision of the bilateral defence agreement, as, according to SYRIZA, this “was not done on a mutually beneficial basis and weakens Greece’s role as pillar of peace and stability” in the region.

Tsipras also called on the US to exert pressure on Turkey to “halt provocative statements and violations and proceed with meaningful negotiations for a de-escalation,” with the goal of a delimitating the continental shelf and the Exclusive Economic Zone at the Hague.

[AMNA]

 

 

