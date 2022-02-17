NEWS

Teenager arrested for distribution of child pornography

teenager-arrested-for-distribution-of-child-pornography

An 18-year-old was arrested on Thursday on charges of distributing child pornography and sexually abusing a 15-year-old relative.

According to information, the police identified the 18-year-old after he allegedly shared several files of pornographic material in which he was sexually abusing his relative. The incident is said to have happened two years ago.

During their investigation in the suspect’s residence in central Athens, officers found and seized two cell phones, a SIM card, and a micro-SD card. On the spot searches of the digital evidence revealed several videos and photographs depicting the sexual abuse of the minor.

The 18-year-old was arrested and is set to appear before a prosecutor. [AMNA]

 

Crime
