Public hospital doctors, nurses call work stoppage on Friday

Doctors and nurses employed in the country’s national health system will stage a work stoppage on Friday morning from 9 to 11 a.m., their union said on Thursday.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) added that they will also hold a protest rally at the State Accounting Office at 9 a.m.

The health workers will submit a proposal in demand of an increase in hazard pay and for all fields of expertise to be included on the list of jobs that are entitled to the stipend.

POEDIN also expressed its belief that the government is trying to abolish this specific benefit. [AMNA]